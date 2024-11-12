NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKGNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 1,193.3% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NKGen Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKGNW remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. NKGen Biotech has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

NKGen Biotech Company Profile

NKGen Biotech, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials.

