Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 525260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $626.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 165.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 109,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $730,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 36,804.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 620,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 618,690 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

