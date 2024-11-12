North Growth Management Ltd. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Crocs comprises approximately 2.4% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. North Growth Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Crocs worth $12,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 11,200.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Crocs by 64.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CROX opened at $102.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.51. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $77.16 and a one year high of $165.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.14.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

