Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.55 and last traded at $42.49, with a volume of 38769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.91%.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 12,044.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Northwest Natural by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.