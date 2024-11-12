NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Given New $0.85 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.00 to $0.85 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.72% and a negative return on equity of 744.33%. Analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
