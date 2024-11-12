Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,499,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after purchasing an additional 110,463 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,007,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 812,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,911,000 after acquiring an additional 50,565 shares during the last quarter.

NULG stock opened at $89.42 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.25.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

