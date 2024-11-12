NVR (NYSE:NVR) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,783.33.

Get NVR alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

NVR Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NVR opened at $9,249.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9,442.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8,508.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.54. NVR has a 1-year low of $5,950.21 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $125.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR will post 496.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total value of $3,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,679. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVR

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1,100,012.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 363,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,562,046,000 after buying an additional 363,004 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,365,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,545,000. Marshfield Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 32,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,290,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,595,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.