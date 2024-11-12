Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (ORIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 4th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

LON:ORIT opened at GBX 75.66 ($0.97) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.38. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 65.80 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 98 ($1.26). The firm has a market cap of £425.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,520.00 and a beta of 0.15.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 36 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 662 MW.

