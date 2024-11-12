Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the October 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Get Oculis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OCS

Oculis Stock Performance

Shares of OCS traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.99. 97,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,858. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Oculis has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of -0.16.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Oculis had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 8,043.28%. Analysts predict that Oculis will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oculis

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.