Oculis’ (OCS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Oculis Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OCS stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. Oculis has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of $647.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of -0.16.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Oculis had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 8,043.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oculis will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

