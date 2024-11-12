OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.41 and last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 14420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 0.3 %

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 2.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In related news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 170,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $2,880,432.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,411,784.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 545,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,188,669.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 170,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $2,880,432.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 556,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,411,784.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,810 shares of company stock worth $5,644,816. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,685,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 92.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 444,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 213,328 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,464,000 after buying an additional 134,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,588,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,410,000 after acquiring an additional 117,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

