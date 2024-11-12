Onex (TSE:ONEX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$118.91 and last traded at C$118.38, with a volume of 267604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$111.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ONEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Onex from C$121.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised Onex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$111.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Onex alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ONEX

Onex Price Performance

Onex Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$96.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$95.81.

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.