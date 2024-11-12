Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for ESAB (NYSE:ESAB)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $144.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $138.00.

ESAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of ESAB from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

ESAB Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $135.12 on Friday. ESAB has a 52-week low of $76.08 and a 52-week high of $135.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.24 and its 200-day moving average is $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.92.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $673.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.49%.

Insider Activity at ESAB

In other ESAB news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $630,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,125. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ESAB news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $630,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,125. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $531,877.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,418 shares of company stock worth $8,431,773. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ESAB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ESAB by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth $42,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 12,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 629.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

