Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

Get Oracle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.60. 6,629,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,266,518. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $191.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.