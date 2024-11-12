O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 12.1% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co owned 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $34,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,739,462,000 after buying an additional 75,837 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,850,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,954,404,000 after purchasing an additional 57,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after buying an additional 376,167 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,027,000 after acquiring an additional 853,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,228.25. 19,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,973. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,163.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,089.75. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $914.50 and a 52-week high of $1,241.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total value of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,407,347.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,322 shares of company stock worth $18,280,698 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,242.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.