OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $13.52 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,047 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6 %

CL opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.31%.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

