OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,236 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 0.07% of Brixmor Property Group worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Creative Planning increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.93%.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,105.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.54.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

