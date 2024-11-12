OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,553 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 0.55% of Atour Lifestyle worth $19,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

Shares of ATAT opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Atour Lifestyle Announces Dividend

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.78%.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

