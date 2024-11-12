OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 2,070 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 1.3% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $45,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 10.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.4% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Booking by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,065.40 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,076.54 and a 1 year high of $5,069.44. The company has a market capitalization of $167.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,263.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,948.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $4,800.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,749.83.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

