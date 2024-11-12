Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Plans GBX 5.10 Dividend

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,065 ($26.57) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,476.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96. Oxford Instruments has a 52 week low of GBX 1,858 ($23.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,765 ($35.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,103.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,309.71.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Oxford Instruments plc provide scientific technology products and services for academic and commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and Raman microscopy; deposition tools comprising plasma enhanced chemical vapour deposition, chemical vapour deposition, inductively coupled plasma chemical vapour deposition, atomic layer deposition, and ion beam deposition systems; and etch tools, including inductively coupled plasma etching, reactive ion etching, deep silicon etching, atomic layer etching, and ion beam etching systems.

