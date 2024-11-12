Patron Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Patron Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 37,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Rogco LP grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rogco LP now owns 8,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Avid Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 28,553 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 201,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after buying an additional 19,363 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.37 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.33 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average of $107.28.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.