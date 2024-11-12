Patron Partners LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $112.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.97. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $121.25.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.85.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

