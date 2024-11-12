Patron Partners LLC Purchases 39,211 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 0.9% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.