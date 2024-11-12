Patron Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 174.3% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 10,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $496.96 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.09 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 310.04% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

