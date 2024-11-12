Patron Partners LLC Sells 4,934 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Patron Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,163 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,895,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,067,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,868,000 after buying an additional 796,659 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

