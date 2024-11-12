Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $461,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rogco LP now owns 4,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $131.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.