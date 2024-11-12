Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $591,000 Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

GEHC opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.48. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEHC. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

