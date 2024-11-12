Patten & Patten Inc. TN Invests $252,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after buying an additional 897,954 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,689,000. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,266,000 after buying an additional 169,810 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after buying an additional 155,095 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,653,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,663,000 after buying an additional 141,385 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $172.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.53 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

