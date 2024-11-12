Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 100 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maiden Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,376.7% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 24,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 22,620 shares during the period. Avid Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $808,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $160.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.83. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $112.37 and a one year high of $161.49.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

