Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,500 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Cabot were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Cabot by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 33.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cabot

In other news, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $548,865.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,579.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $127,534.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $548,865.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,579.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,665 shares of company stock worth $4,986,299. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cabot from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Cabot Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $116.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $70.63 and a 52-week high of $117.46.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Cabot had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

