Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $347,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,042,624.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

Shares of MHK opened at $145.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.47 and its 200 day moving average is $135.98. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $164.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

