Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $441,772.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $441,772.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,737,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,126,253. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Paycom Software Stock Performance
Shares of PAYC traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.89. 621,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,055. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $233.69. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.60.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.67.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PAYC
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paycom Software
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.