Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $441,772.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $441,772.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,737,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,126,253. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.89. 621,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,055. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $233.69. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.60.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 51.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,196,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 453.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAYC

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.