PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,116,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988,042 shares during the period. PDD makes up approximately 3.6% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.62% of PDD worth $4,868,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PDD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in PDD by 3,883.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the second quarter worth $40,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $117.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $164.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. The firm had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Macquarie upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PDD

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.