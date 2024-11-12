PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR) Short Interest Update

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 360.9% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSTR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.44. 13,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,375. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.26.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0424 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.64%.

