Pearl Diver Credit Reports Unaudited Net Asset Value per Share in Recent Filing

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2024, reporting Management’s unaudited net asset value per share of the common stock as of October 31, 2024, at $20.56.

According to the filing, the company’s unaudited net asset value per share serves as an important metric for investors and stakeholders to gauge the company’s financial health. This figure provides insight into the value of the company’s assets after accounting for liabilities, offering a snapshot of the company’s intrinsic worth.

This disclosure by Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. in its recent filing underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and providing shareholders with relevant and timely financial information. Investors are keenly interested in such updates as they navigate the complexities of the financial markets.

The company’s decision to disclose this unaudited net asset value per share indicates a proactive approach to financial reporting and investor communication, which is crucial for maintaining trust and confidence in the company’s operations and performance. By keeping shareholders informed about key financial metrics, Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. aims to facilitate informed investment decisions and enhance overall transparency.

About Pearl Diver Credit

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is a newly organized, externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is based in NEW YORK.

