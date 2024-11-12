Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.460-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.250-2.280 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRDO traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 491,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,365. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $135,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,992. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.