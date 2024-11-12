Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PFGC. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $89.00.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $596,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,152,310.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,866,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,185,774.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $596,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,152,310.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,075. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,098,330 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,446,000 after purchasing an additional 473,050 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,226,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,785 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,032,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

