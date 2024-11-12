Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Trading 4.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.75. 68,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 125,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a market cap of $575.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.
