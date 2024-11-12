Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €153.40 ($163.19) and last traded at €153.80 ($163.62). Approximately 2,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €154.20 ($164.04).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €152.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €154.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services vacuum pumps, components and instruments, and systems in Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, Republic of Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers rotary vane, diaphragm, scroll, screw, multi-stage roots, roots, and turbo pumps; pumping stations; vacuum gauges for analog or digital pressure measurement; analysis equipment for process and quality optimization; leak detectors, leak testing with air, and leak testing and container closure integrity testing applications; vacuum valves, chambers, components, and feedthroughs; motion and manipulators; and contamination management solutions, helium leak detection systems, helium recovery units, multi-stage vacuum-process, and calibration systems.

