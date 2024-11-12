Platform Technology Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in American Tower were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,395,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after buying an additional 1,885,421 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 23,224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 997,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,941,000 after acquiring an additional 993,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,248,812,000 after acquiring an additional 965,938 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $164,300,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 22,242.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 778,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,330,000 after purchasing an additional 775,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.85.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $196.08 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.46 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.50. The stock has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

