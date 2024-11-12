Platform Technology Partners Lowers Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Platform Technology Partners cut its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 696,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,964,000 after purchasing an additional 150,137 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,393,000 after buying an additional 65,476 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5,075,130.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 507,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,139,000 after buying an additional 507,513 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.48. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

Several analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

