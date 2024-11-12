Platform Technology Partners Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.00.

Shares of LMT opened at $570.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $578.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.83. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

