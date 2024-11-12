Platform Technology Partners Sells 188 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Baird R W cut Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.6 %

HON opened at $225.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.71 and a fifty-two week high of $225.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.19%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

