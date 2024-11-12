Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 85000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Plato Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Plato Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plato Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.