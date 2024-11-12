Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Power Integrations Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $65.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.58, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.04. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $140,169.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,144.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,398 shares of company stock valued at $157,847. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 21.5% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,401,000 after acquiring an additional 213,392 shares during the period. M&G PLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at about $9,820,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 40.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 457,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after acquiring an additional 131,735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 23.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,634,000 after acquiring an additional 112,595 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,528,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,119,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares during the period.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

