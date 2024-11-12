Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $96.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,290,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $96,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $72.80. 651,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,502,441. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

