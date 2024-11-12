Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,784 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.16. The stock had a trading volume of 101,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,248. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.19 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.97.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

