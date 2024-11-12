Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18,206 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 5.2% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $365,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $892,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Fiduciary Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% during the second quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,541,000 after buying an additional 1,053,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $297.60. 482,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $298.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

