Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,561 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 101,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $87.65. 152,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,445. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.91 and a one year high of $87.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

