Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,780 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 4.40% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $9,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HAWX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.71. 2,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,110. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.66.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (HAWX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global large- and mid-cap stocks outside the US, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HAWX was launched on Jun 29, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

